Does Selena Gomez's New Haircut Represent Something Deeper?

Not every haircut is as cut-and-dry as a "breakup" haircut, but we can learn something from the meaning behind getting one . As Dr. Sanam Hafeez, clinical neuropsychologist and professor at Columbia University, told Refinery29, "Changing your hair can be a big statement. It may mean you announcing something without announcing it or signify a metamorphosis. It's an instant statement that may actually make you feel like a new person." In other words: A haircut can be a harbinger to something else that you aren't even aware of yet. And if parts of your life feel somewhat out of your control, changing your hair is an easy way to get that power back.