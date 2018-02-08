Wes Anderson Brings His Pastel Palettes To New Exhibition

Shouting out our 2018 highlights we have arrived in autumn now, when WES ANDERSON & JUMAN MALOUF will be on view from September 11th, 2018 until January 20th, 2019. ? Continuing the exhibition series that began with Ed Ruscha (2012) and Edmund de Waal (2016), the Kunsthistorisches Museum has invited the acclaimed American film director Wes Anderson and his wife Juman Malouf to curate an exhibition drawn from the rich holdings of the Kunsthistorisches Museum. The exhibition will include objects from the Picture Gallery, the collections of Egyptian, Greek and Roman antiquities, the Kunstkammer, the collections of historical musical instruments, arms and armour, and coins and medals, the carriages and sleighs at Wagenburg, the @weltmuseumwien, the Theatre Museum, and @schlossambras.innsbruck. The exhibition will be presented in Vienna during the autumn of 2018. It will then travel to Venice where it will be presented at the Fondazione Prada, to coincide with both the Biennale of Art and the Venice Film Festival. It is the first exhibition that Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf have curated, and will be accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue. #kunsthistorischesmuseum #vienna

A post shared by Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien (@kunsthistorischesmuseumvienna) on Jan 6, 2018 at 1:43am PST