Story from Entertainment News

Wes Anderson Brings His Pastel Palettes To New Exhibition

Natalie Gil
Image: 20th century fox/kobal/rex/shutterstock.
Filmmaker Wes Anderson is best known for his unmistakeable aesthetic style, with dreamy pastel colours, ornate architecture and retro fashion dominating his films.
It seems only natural, then, that a man with such impeccable taste and trademark visual style would be asked to curate an exhibition at some point. Arguably, it would be a crime if he didn't inject his creative vision into the museum world.
It's our lucky day because Anderson and his equally talented partner, the writer, costume designer and illustrator Juman Malouf, will curate a show at the Kunsthistorisches Museum later this year.
The exhibition, due to open from 11th September until 20th January 2019, will be the first ever curated by the acclaimed director and Malouf. It will feature items from the museum's vast collection of ancient objects, including musical instruments, armour, weapons, coins, medals and more, and will be accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue, the museum says.
Advertisement

Shouting out our 2018 highlights we have arrived in autumn now, when WES ANDERSON & JUMAN MALOUF will be on view from September 11th, 2018 until January 20th, 2019. ? Continuing the exhibition series that began with Ed Ruscha (2012) and Edmund de Waal (2016), the Kunsthistorisches Museum has invited the acclaimed American film director Wes Anderson and his wife Juman Malouf to curate an exhibition drawn from the rich holdings of the Kunsthistorisches Museum. The exhibition will include objects from the Picture Gallery, the collections of Egyptian, Greek and Roman antiquities, the Kunstkammer, the collections of historical musical instruments, arms and armour, and coins and medals, the carriages and sleighs at Wagenburg, the @weltmuseumwien, the Theatre Museum, and @schlossambras.innsbruck. The exhibition will be presented in Vienna during the autumn of 2018. It will then travel to Venice where it will be presented at the Fondazione Prada, to coincide with both the Biennale of Art and the Venice Film Festival. It is the first exhibition that Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf have curated, and will be accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue. #kunsthistorischesmuseum #vienna

A post shared by Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien (@kunsthistorischesmuseumvienna) on

Once the exhibition closes in Vienna in 2019, it will be transferred to Venice to be shown at the Fondazione Prada, in time for both the Biennale of Art and Venice Film Festival. If you miss the Vienna exhibition and feel like heading to Italy to catch it instead, why not take a detour via Bar Luce, the Milan bar designed by Anderson himself?
Located in the art and culture complex Fondazione Prada, Anderson took the opportunity with Bar Luce to recreate the atmosphere of Milanese cafes, but there's no escaping his signature style. Think colour-blocked Formica tables, patterned wallpaper and distinctly modish loo. It's the stuff Instagram dreams are made of.
Read These Next:
These Photos Of Real-Life Wes Anderson Places Are Everything You Need Right Now
How To Make Your Home Look Like A Wes Anderson Set
The Real-Life Grand Budapest Hotels You Can Actually Stay In
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series