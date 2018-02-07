It seems like Black Panther is on every superhero fan's mind: The Marvel movie is already crushing it at the box office, and the film won't even debut in cinemas until February 12. What's a person to do in between now and the Black Panther release date? While only real superpowers will allow you to skip forward in time, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are here to fill the Black Panther hole in your life. The music video for "All The Stars" has just arrived, and it's dropping as much Black Panther imagery as possible within its nearly four-minute runtime.
The video adopts a similar style to the upcoming Marvel flick, which is already being celebrated for combining African imagery with futuristic elements. Around the 1:44 mark, you can see literal black panthers walking next to Lamar in a black and grey forest. Many of the clothing worn in the video, which was directed by Dave Meyers and the Little Homies, also resembles some of the costumes we've seen from the Black Panther trailer.
"All The Stars" is the first single off of the Black Panther soundtrack, which Lamar produced. In a statement, the "Loyalty" rapper said he was honoured to have worked on the film:
"Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture," Lamar said via press release. "I'm truly honoured to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan [Coogler] and Marvel’s vision."
If the music video isn't enough to tide you over until February 16, then maybe this will be: Black Panther: The Album, with music from and inspired by the film, will arrive on Friday, February 9.
