In the four years since Glossier first launched, the company quickly proved itself as the brand for millennials. Aesthetically-pleasing packaging, effervescent highlighters, and skin-care products that exude "cool" — what's not to love? But for its most recent product, Glossier is putting a modern spin on an old classic you have probably only associated with your grandma: the solid perfume.
Glossier's You Perfume Solid is the brand's take on a travel-friendly version of its OG You fragrance, which launched last October. But instead of adding red and white details to its traditional pink packaging, Glossier is turning it up a notch. The small balm fits neatly inside a weighted egg that slides open and closed — a look that actually reminds us a lot of the sleek design from cosmetics brand Lilah B. But instead of white packaging, Glossier's solid perfume is the perfect shade of millennial pink.
But it's not just the product's exterior that makes it different from the original Glossier You fragrance. This waxy formula also melts effortlessly into the skin, and the scent — a blend of pink pepper, amber, and musk — feels different too. When I tried it myself, it somehow felt more cosy and inviting than the spray version, perhaps because it dried down nicely with my skin's natural pH. Plus, unlike some sprays or roller balls, this balm clung to my skin and lasted a full workday (and then some).
If you ask me, Glossier's done the imaginable: made solid perfume cool again. Maybe our grandmothers were right the whole time.
