Venus, planet of relationships, personal values, and money, is the queen of this week, but she’s keeping it cool. Normally, Venus transits get us wanting to spend quality one-on-one time with our favorite humans. With Venus in detached Aquarius until this coming Saturday, though, her M.O. is decidedly more egalitarian. An Aquarian Venus still loves love, but she cares about friendship as much as romance and assumes her partners belong first and foremost to themselves. Venus in Aquarius doesn’t play games because she believes honesty will do a better job of getting her what she wants.