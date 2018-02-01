First up, let's just start by asking what is sex therapy, really? Simply put, it's therapy that focuses on your sex life, which can include sexual orientation, sexual function, arousal, kink, sexual health, relationships — and everything in between.
Sex therapy sessions are different for everyone, because sex is different for everyone. So given that, and the many other questions we had about what it entails we asked real sex therapists to share the biggest misconceptions people have about sex therapy, and what really goes down in a session.