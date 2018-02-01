In terms of street style, no one does it quite like the Danes. But what is it exactly that has us so transfixed with those perfectly put-together outfits at Copenhagen Fashion Week? Is it the abundance of playful colour? Or the masterful layering? Or the way those girls manage to look elegant, on-trend yet laidback all at the same?
Queen of the Danish fashion set Pernille Teisbaek told Refinery29: "It must be the combination of something very effortless, classic and casual that makes Scandinavian style so easy to integrate into the wardrobe and long-lasting. Pieces that will last a long time in your wardrobe because they don’t go out of style. That’s also important when having a sustainable mindset."
Whatever it is, we want it. Click on to see our favourite looks outside the shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW18 for inspiration for your spring wardrobe.