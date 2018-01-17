Scandi Style Queen Pernille Teisbaek Has Designed A 10-Piece Collection & We Want It All

The fashion industry is in a state of flux at the moment, with many brands moving away from the traditional fashion schedule. As a social media star do you think that shows are still valuable, or does Instagram hold more influence?

For me it’s very important to participate in the shows as you don’t get the full picture online. Everything from the music, the location and the very small details you’ll only see in person, such as details on a shoe or the back of a dress. The captivating atmosphere and those details are something that inspire me a lot. Instagram is a huge source of inspiration for me as well, but I’ll never stop going to the shows.