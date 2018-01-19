What In The Hell Does Confetti Sound Like? Let St. Beauty Explain It

Valentino adds that during their last meeting with Monae, she advised the girls to not worry about anyone’s opinions of their new EP — instead, she hopes that they’ll just enjoy the ride and soak it in. But if the girls are planning to take note of opinions on Running To The Sun, they won’t have anything to worry about. Lyrically, anyone who’s ever experienced drop-to-your-knees-sobbing heartbreak or simply dating someone who’s an inconsistent texter will hear themselves in the music. (The intro opens with an exasperated Belle and Valentino sigh-ing statements like, “What’s the meaning of all of this?” “My hair looks terrible!” and “Why is this nigga texting me?”) Sonically, it’s infused with neo-soul, electro, and even reggae, as apt for that magic hour when you’re putting makeup on before going out as it is for swaying with your eyes closed at a music festival — or as the accompaniment to a late night booty call session.