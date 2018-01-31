According to Marie Claire, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Wikipedia page posted two shiny, new episode descriptions titled "We're Expecting" and "It's a Girl!"
But before you go out and purchase cigars wrapped in pink cellophane, let's take a step back and think about this. Would Jenner, a woman known for making elaborate lip-kit announcements, really allow a website your professors warned you against citing in your term papers to confirm her first pregnancy?
Probably not, but that's not stopping fans from sharing their findings online.
Wait...I just clocked that the season finale of KUWTK is going to be called ‘We’re Expecting!’...and the episodes where Khloé and Kim announce they’re expecting have already aired...which means...MAYBE WE’RE FINALLY GETTING KYLIE CONFIRMATION? pic.twitter.com/m4x5Q4UKzw— TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 30, 2018
y'all wikipedia just exposed kylie jenner for being pregnant by releasing the upcoming episodes omg pic.twitter.com/blTHlggTgG— savannah (@savannahhleahh) January 31, 2018
Wait what?! Checking the episode air dates and just seen this. Has this just confirmed Kylie Jenner is Pregnant? ? pic.twitter.com/o4IkYs812T— ᗩ B B I E (@abbiewintonn) January 31, 2018
The description for the 19th episode, allegedly set to air on 25th February, read: "Following Khloé's pregnancy announcement, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott have some big news of their own to share with the family. Kylie chooses to have a break from her social media and focus on her upcoming blessing."
Interestingly, the descriptions for the 20th episode (posted above) differ from the one Marie Claire included in its piece.
These fan screenshots read, "Kylie and Travis Scott begin the quest to determine what puppy to get and start decorating the nursery for the baby," while the one on Marie Claire reads, "Kylie and Travis Scott begin the quest to determine the gender of their baby."
It seems pretty suspicious that within a matter of hours the episode's synopsis would change online. But, if that wasn't enough to convince you that these Wikipedia entries could be the work of a bored fan, here's what the KUWTK Season 14 page looks like right now.
Notice anything amiss, say two episodes and their descriptions?
Honestly, it wouldn't be all that surprising if this is just another false alarm. Over the past few months, we've nitpicked every little detail of Jenner's life, from the way she poses in ads and the way she looks in photo booth pictures to her noticeable absence from the Kardashian Christmas card. Though it's been fun to imagine the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner Krew learning how to change diapers, we've yet to see any solid evidence suggesting that she is, indeed, expecting. Hopefully, we'll get an answer once and for all — be it through an episode of KUWTK or a written statement from Jenner — so that we can go back to poring over other aspects of their lives, like Kim and Khloé's new babies.
Refinery29 has reached out to E! about the legitimacy of the Wikipedia entry.
