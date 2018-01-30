Although Ono couldn't give us any hints about what Fenty Beauty has up its sleeve next ("That's the forbidden question!" she jokes), she confirms that the line really is a labour of love, and that her badass boss is involved every step of the way. "[Everything] is handpicked by her," she says. "They're all her favourite shades. I feel like she never picks one over the other. She has different moods — vampy, neutral. That's how [everything] was made."