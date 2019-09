Ono, who's known Rihanna since 2011 but has held this coveted title for five months, says that Rihanna needed a base that would stay in place all night long. "Obviously, Rih wants this beautiful skin, but it has to last," Ono says. "We had 20 minutes to change her for her performance look [after she accepted Best Rap/Sung Performance with Kendrick Lamar], so we wanted to make sure her skin was ready and had longevity." To do that, Ono primed with the humidity and sweat-resistant Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer before basing Rihanna with Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 330 all over.