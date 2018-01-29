Lady Gaga's Grammys Look Would Make This This GoT Character Proud

Lady Gaga is arguably the most daring celebrity to ever take the Grammy's red carpet — or any carpet, really. If you need an example of how to push boundaries and tell the world you DGAF, just look at her seven-year history of attending music's biggest night. Whether it's turning lazy smudged eyeliner into the rock 'n' roll makeup trend of the year, rocking an orange wig in tribute to the one and only David Bowie, or skipping the glam squad altogether and arriving in an oversized egg, she always brings the drama. Once again, she showed up in a big way tonight, and fans noticed.
From the front, the singer's disco smokey eyes stole the show. But then, she turned around to reveal an intricate braided look weaved together with black string, corset-style. The little monsters, predictably, lost it over the look.
Within minutes, Twitter was flooded with reactions comparing Gaga's back-grazing braid to another famous mother: Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons.
Mother Monster and Mother of Dragons. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5dQiQHgRBL— PAN (@forumpandlr) January 28, 2018
It reminds me of Daenerys Targaryan from Game Of Thrones— Gashugi Cédron (@cedron_just) January 28, 2018
And from where we're standing, we can't say we disagree.
