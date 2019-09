Lady Gaga's Grammys Look Would Make This This GoT Character Proud

Lady Gaga is arguably the most daring celebrity to ever take the Grammy's red carpet — or any carpet, really. If you need an example of how to push boundaries and tell the world you DGAF, just look at her seven-year history of attending music's biggest night. Whether it's turning lazy smudged eyeliner into the rock 'n' roll makeup trend of the year, rocking an orange wig in tribute to the one and only David Bowie, or skipping the glam squad altogether and arriving in an oversized egg , she always brings the drama. Once again, she showed up in a big way tonight, and fans noticed.