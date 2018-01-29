Kesha's performance of "Praying" was one of the most highly-anticipated moments during Sunday night's Grammys, and the introduction of such a performance called for the powerful words of Janelle Monae. Monae has been a vocal supporter of Time's Up and #MeToo, telling Refinery29 back in December that, "I'm so proud of all the women who are a part of that moment. I stand with them and I always will."
She doubled down on this statement in her introduction, not just expressing her support for Kesha, who went through a public legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Advertisement
"Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman, with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry — artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business. We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings," she began, sporting a Time's Up pin on her suit. "We come in peace, but we mean business." Take note, because that might just be my next tattoo.
"And to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up," she continued. "We say time's up for pay inequality, time's up for discrimination, time's up for harassment of any kind, and time's up for the abuse of power."
She went on to put the Grammys on notice in an uncomfortable but necessary moment when she pointed out that it's not just Hollywood that has a problem with sexual harassment and gender inequality.
"It's right here in our industry as well," she said. "And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So, let's work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women."
Watch the full speech below:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement