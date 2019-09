Female Directors Win Big At Sundance

We're just a few weeks into 2018, but it's already been a big year for women filmmakers . At the Golden Globes, Natalie Portman called out the lack of female directing nominees. This week, Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig became the fifth — that's five in 91 YEARS — woman to get a Best Director nomination at the Oscars. And as of this weekend, some up-and-coming talents have staked a claim for a place in Hollywood her-story.