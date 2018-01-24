Maggie Gyllenhaal Just Shut Down This Red Carpet Tactic & She's Onto Something

"I don’t think you can say: 'I’m going to only make movies written and directed by women,' because some movies won’t be good, then," she said. "It's only going to work if the movies are really good. You have to go with your gut and your taste, and choose projects that are compelling...When I'm presented with something that one-hundred percent feels like it's asking to be expressed in a feminine way, in a way that feels real to me, it's so compelling."