Why is it that we're so invested in impersonations of dead people? Half of the appeal is certainly the historical factor — how cool! We get to watch history play out on screen! — but sometimes it feels like our only understanding of "great acting" is "really good impression," which isn't the case. For a lot of great performances, there's no historical source material involved. Timothée Chalamet didn't spend much time in the makeup chair for Call Me By Your Name. Neither did Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele's Get Out. Daniel Day-Lewis, who has done the historical dead man thing before, looked almost like himself in Phantom Thread. Denzel Washington added a pair of glasses and a new hairstyle for Roman J. Israel Esq, but he's still recognisable — and, Roman J. Israel isn't a revered historical figure. These men have all been honoured with Oscar nominations this year, alongside our transformative friend Gary Oldman. What's frustrating is that Oldman will likely take the win because transformations are just so goddamn impressive.