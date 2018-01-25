It's been a busy week at the Haute Couture shows. Maria Grazia Chiuri left guests spellbound with her Surrealist-inspired Dior couture collection, then 16-year-old model of the moment, Kaia Gerber made her couture debut at the Chanel show, stepping out into Lagerfeld's formal French garden in a breathtaking pink feathered dress. That same day, former Chloé designer Clare Waight Keller made her own couture debut, unveiling her first luxury offering as creative director at Givenchy to critical acclaim.
On a more unsavoury note, couturier Ulyana Sergeenko was at the centre of a social media storm following her use of a racist slur in a letter to friend Miroslava Duma and her subsequent disappointing "apology". All in all it's been a whirlwind week and though we've been transfixed by the incredible creations unveiled on the catwalks, we've been equally enthralled by what everyone has been wearing in the front row.
Click on to see the best outfits from our favourite street style stars.