On a more unsavoury note, couturier Ulyana Sergeenko was at the centre of a social media storm following her use of a racist slur in a letter to friend Miroslava Duma and her subsequent disappointing "apology". All in all it's been a whirlwind week and though we've been transfixed by the incredible creations unveiled on the catwalks, we've been equally enthralled by what everyone has been wearing in the front row.