Tattoos Are The New Statement Necklace At Dior Couture

Ever since Maria Grazia Chiuri took over at Dior , the label has been known for not shying away from political statements . Chiuri made her debut at the storied French house showing graphic T-shirts bearing the message " We Should All Be Feminists ," which quickly reached icon status; she followed those up with updated versions emblazoned with Linda Nochlin's groundbreaking essay titled " Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists? " If there's one thing we can ascertain about her version of Dior it's that it's intricately tied with female artists — and therefore intricately tied with a certain kind of power.