This No BS Hairstyle Ruled The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Most red carpet devotees know that every award show has its own vibe, from the couture gowns at the Oscars to the sexy hair and experimental makeup normally seen at the Grammys. But this year, we can already tell that each ceremony will have one thing in common: women standing in their power.
At the 2018 Screen Actors' Guild Awards, the nominees and presenters (who are all women) didn't wear black like they did at the Golden Globes. However, the message in their beauty was clear, with no BS buns in every texture taking centre stage. Sure, glamorous Hollywood waves and shiny blowouts never go out of style, but there's something about a bun that always reads unapologetically glamorous and strong.
See our favourites from Tracee Ellis Ross, Alison Brie, and more, ahead.