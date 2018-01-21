What would you do if you didn’t have to live up to other people’s standards — if you didn’t care what story your Instagram feed told or worry what the bosses of the world thought of you? The sun and Venus in Aquarius say it’s time to find out. Aquarius is the Zodiac’s rebel persona, the sign that reminds you that the person to impress is yourself. Aquarius is also the community creator, because when we know who we are, we find our true friends: the people whose jagged edges line up with our own.
The dark side of Aquarius is conformity — what happens when we contort ourselves into agreeable pretzels to belong. This strategy tends to backfire. People who are self-editing can be spotted from the back of a dimly lit room and often end up being escorted out. Flaunt your Aquarian streak to best effect this week by starting with what you love to do and recruiting your fellow geeks and fangirls to join you.
The moon in me-first Aries from Sunday evening through Tuesday will be broadcasting that inner voice at deafening volume. Whether your true self wants to eat fajitas and binge-watch Insecure or to save the world in a Catwoman suit, you’ll know (and want to do it now). On Friday, Mars, planet of action, enters spontaneous Sagittarius, throws petrol on the flames of your passion. Invite your people to the bonfire — it might just spread.