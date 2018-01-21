What would you do if you didn’t have to live up to other people’s standards — if you didn’t care what story your Instagram feed told or worry what the bosses of the world thought of you? The sun and Venus in Aquarius say it’s time to find out. Aquarius is the Zodiac’s rebel persona, the sign that reminds you that the person to impress is yourself. Aquarius is also the community creator, because when we know who we are, we find our true friends: the people whose jagged edges line up with our own.