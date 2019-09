Following the news, many wondered how the Weinstein scandal would affect his estranged wife, Georgina Chapman , and her fashion line, Marchesa , a mainstay on the red carpet (until now). When the Weinstein story first broke, actress Jessica Chastain took to Twitter, writing: “I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again.” And on Wednesday, she revealed to WSJ magazine that Weinstein pressured her to wear a Marchesa gown to the premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. When she refused to do so, and opted to wear a blue Atelier Versace gown instead, he reportedly called out her refusal at the event. “He actually told the audience, ‘If I had to get in a boxing ring with Muhammad Ali or Jessica Chastain, I would choose Muhammad Ali,’” Chastain told the publication.