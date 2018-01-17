Chastain and Spencer have, of course, collaborated before — they appeared in the 2011 film The Help, which arguably put both of them on the A-list map. (They were both nominated for Oscars for the movie.) This year has also been big for Spencer and Chastain, as they're both in widely-recognised films that will likely get Oscar attention. On top of that, they are both members of Time's Up, the initiative that seeks to combat sexual misconduct in Hollywood and other industries.