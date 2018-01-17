The Controversial Beauty Ingredient Mandy Moore Swears By

There are a lot of expert tips out there on how to avoid the aches that come with wearing high heels. But take it from Mandy Moore: Beauty doesn't have to be painful. For a celebrity that's constantly walking red carpets thanks to the breakout hit This Is Us, the actress knows how to ensure her shoes don't cramp her style. The star's biggest tip? Cannabis oil.
Moore recently revealed in an interview with Coveteur that there are certain steps she takes to help. "I always try to choose really comfortable shoes, because as I’ve gotten older I just can’t hack being in heels for an extended period of time,” she told the online publication. "Last year I thought I had gone for a pair of comfortable heels, but by the end of the night I was in so much pain I felt like I was walking on glass, so I kind of ended the evening early…" Luckily, Moore's stylist Erica Cloud recommended Lord Jones’s CBD Oil, which features the controversial ingredient.
Advertisement
"I asked her if there was some kind of numbing cream, and she was like, ‘No! [Try] Lord Jones CBD Oil.' So it could be a really exciting evening! I could be floating this year,” she said. And while we don't know how Moore felt once the star-studded night was over, at least she didn't have to end her night prematurely.
Despite the legal restrictions surrounding CBD use in topical products, it's particularly effective in reducing inflammation and pain (and we know from experience). Even Olivia Wilde is a fan! So, the next time you have a big event — or are just standing in a crowded bar for more than 30 minutes — maybe you give Moore's far-out solution a try.
Advertisement