How To Prevent — & Treat — This Common Foot Problem

Stretches

Stretching your calf muscles helps lessen the strain on the plantar fascia. If you're already feeling the pain, Dr. Sutera recommends doing a calf-stretching routine four times per day, starting first thing in the morning and doing your last session before you get in bed. In the morning, before you even get out of bed, start with a calf stretch: With your legs together in front of you, wrap a yoga band (or towel) around one foot to pull your toes back and your foot up while keeping your leg straight. Hold for 10 to 20 seconds; then, switch sides.



Then, move on to a downward dog, holding for 30 seconds. Next, try a runner's stretch against the wall: Stand facing a wall with your feet staggered. Your front knee should be bent slightly, and your back leg extended behind you. Place both hands in front of you and lean forward against the wall until you feel a stretch in the calf of your back leg. Hold for 10 to 20 seconds and switch sides.



If you're just trying to prevent plantar fasciitis, repeating the routine four times a day is probably not necessary. Instead, focus on that morning stretch and, as we mentioned above, pay extra attention to your shoes.