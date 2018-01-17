5 Of Aaliyah's Most Iconic Beauty Looks

On my first day of fifth grade, my teacher asked the class to share who their favourite famous person was — and my hand shot right up into the air. "Khalea, the one who loves Aaliyah" was my identity for the beginning of the school year... and up until 25th August 2001, when the singer passed away in a fatal plane crash. Even though it's been 16 years since her untimely death, it's impossible to forget about the singer and actress (who would've turned 39 today). We all miss her, but thankfully, her legacy will live on forever.