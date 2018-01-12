Lush Is Discontinuing 29 Of Its Cult Products — Again

As soon as you discovered that the political climate in 2018 wasn't any less stressful than in 2017, you've probably found yourself reaching for more calming face masks than ever. In fact, by November last year, we weren't just taking longer showers — we were indulging in a ton more beauty products that soothed our minds as much as our skin. Naturally, that meant racing to the nearest Lush for bath bombs and massage bars.
If that's the case, we suggest taking a second look at your personal collection, because some of your holy grail favourites could be leaving its shelves soon — and for good.
Starting this week, Lush is preparing to shutter 29 of its existing products. And it's not the first time this has happened: Just last August, the brand announced on Instagram that it would officially discontinue a similar round of 30 products. Naturally, Lush stans hit Twitter harder than the bomb cyclone with stunned reactions. Luckily, the company made sure to assure its customers that this is an annual purge the company reinstates in order to roll out even more launches in the future. As they say, out with the old and in with the new.
This time around, expect to say goodbye to even more hair products than before, along with plenty of teeth, shower, and bath essentials — like the Yes Yes Yes Massage Bar, Mr. Dandy’s Hair Candy Hair Dressing, and The Sacred Truth Fresh Face Mask. (You can check out the full list of products on the brand's site here.) And while we're sad to see 'em all go, apparently fans are especially upset about one face mask in particular: Love Lettuce.
For anyone who will feel lost without the scrub/mask hybrid, Lush continues to offer up recommendations for alternative products on the original Instagram announcement. And if that's not enough, we suggest taking a peek at the new Valentine's Day collection. You're bound to swipe right on at least one...
