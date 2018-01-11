Anyone who has been to a cinema in the last decade knows that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not shied away from solo films. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Captain America (Chris Evans) have received multiple movies focused on their own hero's arc. Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) have received their own solo adventures as well.