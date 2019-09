The Detail You Missed In Millie Bobby Brown's Updo

Millie Bobby Brown might be 13, but when it comes to all-around badass-ery , the girl's got us beat by decades. At the Golden Globes, the Stranger Things star's hairstyle had some magic of its own. On first glance, you can see three braids peeking out from underneath her bun (created by talented hairstylist Blake Erik ). But, take a second look, and you might notice that the plaits resemble an "M," which many speculated to be her first initial. Other Instagram users pointed out that the two crisp parts form an "11," perhaps an ode to her standout character in the series.