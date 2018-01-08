The Feminist Symbol That Ruled The Golden Globes Red Carpet

You can always count on any red-carpet event to turn out a few red-lipstick looks to match, but in the context of tonight's Golden Globes, the ubiquity of the powerful color's presence seemed less like a trend and more like a statement. The sea of actresses in black dresses topped off with lips in shades of scarlet, cherry, and wine was more than just eye-catching: It was a movement.
For those who initially speculated that the evening's protest would be a silent one, for better or for worse, they didn't have much to worry about in the end. Activists appeared alongside actors, the #TimesUp mission happened out loud in real time, and the starring role of the colour red was no accident — it filled in the blanks, as it has all throughout history.
Daring, expressive, self-assured, the same symbol of feminine rebellion worn by suffragettes in 1912 (as doled out by one Elizabeth Arden) reigned supreme, worn on the lips of Wonder Woman, Emma Watson, and so many more. Ahead, the actresses who showed up to the red carpet with their strength, resilience, and grit worn right on their faces for the world to see. Go ahead — read their lips.