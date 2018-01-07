On Tuesday, the Sun comes face to face with Venus, planet of love, money, make-outs, and personal values. What is love? Love in astrology has to do with how we treat our bodies as much as it does with who we pledge our hearts to. Love has a different meaning in your life than it does to the Beatles or to a car company’s marketing department. Love is one thing with your mum, another with your best friend, and an entirely different animal when figuring out how to treat yourself with love and respect.