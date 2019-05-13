Heading 'Home': What My First Trip To Ghana Meant To Me

It was a strange feeling, packing my bags to return to the place I've called home my whole life, having felt such an immediate closeness to the people and country I'd visited for just a week. Considering so many still have a one-dimensional idea of Africa as a continent ravaged by poverty and corruption, I urge you to travel to Ghana yourself to discover the cultural richness, warmth and generosity of the people and country. Since my trip, I have spent much time reflecting on the complex notion of 'home' and have come to the realisation that home may not be a singular place but an intricate web of converging histories. For me, 'home' is the privilege of having a sense of belonging and innate link with each far-flung country I'm from, and with that comes a responsibility to enrich others by educating them about these multifaceted, varying cultures. If you're after an adventure, I couldn't recommend Accra and Ghana highly enough. I'm already plotting my next return and, seeing as you've made it this far in my 2000-word ode to Ghana, I really hope to see you there.