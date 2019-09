The Beauty Trend You Should Try This Year, Based On Your Sign

We asked Jennifer Angel , astrologist and spiritual life coach, which beauty trends will best flatter each sign. How can astrology inspire your lipstick of choice? Angel says that your signs (yes, there are several based on your birth chart) are a connection to your spiritual self. So even if you don't keep up with your weekly horoscope or know what a rising sign is, translating your astrologic personality into a beauty look is a creative expression of who you are. Plus, it pushes you out of your comfort zone so you can be your best self in what we expect to be an exciting year.