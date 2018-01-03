The Beauty Trend You Should Try This Year, Based On Your Sign

There's no time like the beginning of a new year to try something different. For some, that might mean giving up alcohol for a Dry January. For others, it's making a commitment to cook at home instead of relying on Seamless every night. But the most fun resolutions are the ones that let you do more, not less, so repeat after us: When it comes to beauty, nothing is off-limits in 2018.
Whether it's "upside down" liner that makes every eye colour pop, glitter that works at the club and the office, or a unique highlight, there are endless makeup looks to try... but how do you know where to start? Easy — tap into the zodiac and leave your look to the stars.
We asked Jennifer Angel, astrologist and spiritual life coach, which beauty trends will best flatter each sign. How can astrology inspire your lipstick of choice? Angel says that your signs (yes, there are several based on your birth chart) are a connection to your spiritual self. So even if you don't keep up with your weekly horoscope or know what a rising sign is, translating your astrologic personality into a beauty look is a creative expression of who you are. Plus, it pushes you out of your comfort zone so you can be your best self in what we expect to be an exciting year.
Click ahead to for Angel's insight on the trends that will take your beauty game from 0 to 100. A new you awaits...