After a year in which nude palettes, monochromatic makeup, and the #nomakeup movement reigned supreme, celebrities (and their makeup artists) are doing an about face by making a major case for makeup looks that infuse a strong shot of colour.
One of the most striking examples? What we're calling upside down eye makeup, drawn on in bold shades — and it’s taking over the red carpet. Think: Product worn just under the eye. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff recently edged up Margot Robbie’s vibe with a smudge of metallic blue beneath the eyes. Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe has found the look to be so rad, it bears repeating: in the past few weeks alone the Hidden Figures star has worn upside down blue liner on her recent Late Night with Jimmy Fallon appearance and a Marie Claire event in L.A., and by wearing pops of silver on her lower lids at the Golden Globes.
It’s a look that's simple to achieve: Just swipe vibrant eyeliner on your lower lid and go. But using the right liner and shadow formulations are paramount (smudging and fallout can make for a particularly clownish effect) — as is choosing a lower lid shade that works well with your eye colour. “The key to pulling off the trend is to make sure the pop of colour you choose is in harmony with the rest of your makeup — particularly blush and lip colour,” says Tasha Reiko-Brown, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Yara Shahidi and Jill Scott.
Ahead, find our favourite upside down makeup looks to try, plus tips and tricks from the makeup pro to pull them off.