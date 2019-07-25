When considering your skin and haircare regimes, it may be what's inside a product that counts - but in 2019, the packaging that your favourite beauty formulas are housed in is also worthy of your attention.
As consumers and beauty fanatics, it's both impossible and irresponsible to ignore the industry's carbon footprint. While it's fantastic progress that microbeads were banned last year, and that we're buying more vegan and natural products than ever, it's not just what's in your product that needs addressing, but the container, too. Accounting for just over 40% of total plastic usage, but with only 14% of it being recycled, packaging has a huge impact on the environment.
The solution? Alongside reducing our water waste with shorter showers, cutting open bottles to make the most of the product inside, and buying dual-use products that work harder, we can buy from brands that are committed to placing sustainability front and centre.
From cleverly designed no-waste bottles to recycled and recyclable cardboard boxes, we've found the brands that are working hard to reduce their impact on the environment. Click through to shop the beauty brands we're lining our bathroom shelves with in a bid to help the planet.