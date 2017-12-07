Yes, Attraction Is A Grey Area. What Does That Have To Do With Harassment?

I’m 29 years old, have been working for years, and am not new to work or working in an office. Still, I could easily imagine being a new hire, hitting it off with a colleague, and feeling good about getting shit done together, only to learn that his interests weren’t so simple. My friend was not her superior, but he had been there long enough to have seniority and be seen as necessary in keeping things together. I asked him to consider what it might be like for her to possibly lose an ally so soon — and for him to be seen as someone who regularly initiates romantic relationships with coworkers (with a track record of them going poorly).