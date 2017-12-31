You will wake up hungover with feeling going into 2018. An intense Cancer full moon on Monday makes you want instant gratification for needs that change too quickly to be sure of. A collective time-out is called for. Stay in bed, read, meditate, force-cuddle a small animal, preferably domesticated. On Tuesday, you’re ready to turn your feelings into creative action. New Year’s resolutions about art-making, volunteering, or supporting others are sparking and in search of a wick to light. You won’t be forced to make anything of the pleasant vibes, but just do it. The more you put yourself out there, the more connected you’ll feel to others — and social connections are associated with good mental health.