The market is still the most limiting factor. “I can go to the fast-fashion places that do all the trendy fun stuff, [because I] know a girl will feel real modern if you dress her in those pieces,” explains Franklin. “But there is something that feels a bit off in terms of having to go to the fast fashion places to make them look in any way relevant, modern, cool, sexy. It’s the assumption that a larger body would only want a cheap version. It’s weird to limit their options.” Obviously it’s a positive thing that the mass market has responded to the demands for cute, trendy, and sexy clothes that can fit every type of body. The truth is, most of us cannot afford the high-fashion version, whether it comes in our size or not. So, what’s the big deal?