Nic Cage's New Film Will Make You Grateful For Your Parents

The dark comedy, Yahoo! Movies reports , depicts a turbulent time in which parents around the globe, including Brent (Cage) and his wife Kendall (Selma Blair) completely snap and make it their life's mission to murder their children. The trailer, featured below, is bananas — like, truly B-A-N-A-N-A-S — as a bloodied Cage runs around his otherwise quiet suburban house and threatens his two kids with a sledgehammer and an ice pick. This role may be Cage at his most unhinged, and this is the man who once ate a real, live cockroach in Vampire's Kiss.