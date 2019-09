But really, half the fun of attending Fashion Week (or streaming it from afar) is watching all the wildest moments on and off the runway, and then trying to make sense of it all. Like, how does one explain a bra that doubles as a handbag? Or getting fashion inspiration from a cocoon? No fashion degree could prepare us for some of the artefacts that models so nonchalantly strut down the catwalk in (ahem — we're looking at you, Alessandro). So, without further ado, click through the slideshow ahead to see some of the weirdest runway looks from 2017.