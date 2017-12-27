Just when we thought we'd seen it all, 2017 was continuously one-upping itself. Each week packed what felt like an entire year's worth of headlines. Even for fashion folk, the world of politics dominated the industry, leaving the braver designers the task of using their platform to comment on current happenings, and the rest to provide an escape for us all. The result was several seasons' worth of clothes and accessories that, yes, made fashion fun again, but also made us say WTF.
This year the catwalks saw everything from flip-flop heels (thank you Rihanna), to penis necklaces, to skirts that doubled as mats for your car, and that's just scratching the surface. 2017 was the year fashion got so extra, we needed a new word for extra. Of course, the industry has always had a knack for trolling, but 2017 saw the carrying out of visions that lacked any and all explanation.
But really, half the fun of attending Fashion Week (or streaming it from afar) is watching all the wildest moments on and off the runway, and then trying to make sense of it all. Like, how does one explain a bra that doubles as a handbag? Or getting fashion inspiration from a cocoon? No fashion degree could prepare us for some of the artefacts that models so nonchalantly strut down the catwalk in (ahem — we're looking at you, Alessandro). So, without further ado, click through the slideshow ahead to see some of the weirdest runway looks from 2017.