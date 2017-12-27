This year the catwalks saw everything from flip-flop heels (thank you Rihanna), to penis necklaces, to skirts that doubled as mats for your car, and that's just scratching the surface. 2017 was the year fashion got so extra, we needed a new word for extra. Of course, the industry has always had a knack for trolling, but 2017 saw the carrying out of visions that lacked any and all explanation.