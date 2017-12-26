Kanye West Really Outdid Himself With Kim's Christmas Gift This Year

What do you get the woman who actually has everything? If you're Kanye West, the answer isn't as flashy as you might think.
According to People, the rapper/fashion designer/husband of Kim Kardashian filled up his wife's stockings with something both lavish and practical: More than $200,000 (£150,000) worth of stocks to Netflix, Adidas, Apple, The Walt Disney Company, and Amazon. To accompany each stock certificate, West included a pair of Apple headphones, a Mickey Mouse doll, three pairs of Adidas socks, and gift cards to Netflix and Amazon, photos of which his wife shared with her 105 million Instagram followers in videos posted to Instagram Stories.
Advertisement
While it's unclear how many stocks Kanye purchased at Netflix, Amazon, and Apple, the certificates for Adidas and The Walt Disney Company featured in her last IG Story read 995 and 920, respectively. It doesn't take an investment banker to know that those stocks are valued at A LOT of money.
Can we just reflect for a second on the fact that Kanye got his wife stocks and socks for her stocking stuffers? Kardashian West apparently thought it was clever, too, because she captured one of the videos, "best husband alert!"
Sure, unwrapping stocks may not seem as exciting as opening 150 presents. Yes, Kanye got his wife 150 gifts back in 2015, which Entertainment Tonight reports included a fur coat and a Prada jumpsuit. Still money never goes out of style — and we'd say Kardashian-West Khristmas 2017 was a smashing success.
So far, Kardashian West hasn't revealed what she and Kanye got their children, Saint and North, for the holidays, but it should go without saying that the presents were probably amazing. After all, the celebrity couple got Saint his own Winter Wonderland (with snow and an ice rink) for his birthday earlier this month.
Though it's sad that the Khristmas Kheer and the Kardashian Kard puzzle have come to an end, we can't wait to see what the family has in store for NYE and 2018.
Advertisement