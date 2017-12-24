Here's How London Underground Will Celebrate Women Artists In 2018

London's tube network will host a year-long programme of works by exclusively women artists in 2018.
The programme marks 100 years since women in the UK won the right to vote, and forms part of Mayor Sadiq Khan's gender equality campaign.
As part of the programme, British artist Heather Phillipson will create what is described as an "ambitious sculptural project" at a disused platform at Gloucester Road Station.
Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby will create a new piece of art at Brixton station, while British artist Linder will devise a new billboard design at Southwark station.
In addition, 25 million new tube maps will be designed by Romanian artist Geta Brătescu and French artist Marie Jacotey.
Eleanor Pinfield, Head of Art on the Underground, Tfl’s public art arm, said of the programme: "The spaces of our cities are not neutral, and neither is space afforded to public art. Wider social inequalities are played out in the structures of urban life. Through 2018, Art on the Underground will use its series of commissions to reframe public space, to allow artists’ voices of diverse backgrounds and generations to underline the message that there is no single women’s voice in art – there are however many urgent voices that can challenge the city’s structures of male power."
Mayor Sadiq Khan announced his gender equality campaign, titled #BehindEveryGreatCity, earlier this week. The campaign celebrates the capital role's in securing votes for women, but also includes initiatives to foster greater gender equality in 2018.
"Over the next year, and beyond, we will highlight how women of all ages, ethnicities, faiths and backgrounds make London the great city it is," the Mayor said. "More importantly, we will redouble our efforts in the fight for gender equality. During this momentous year and beyond, we must do all we can to remove any barriers to women’s success and to unlock their full potential."
