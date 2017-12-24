Christmas bells are ringing this Monday — and some of them might sound a lot like a wake-up call. As Santa electric slides down chimneys everywhere, something weightier is happening in the skies. For the first time in nearly 30 years, decadent, romantic Venus syncs up with serious Saturn in Capricorn — the sign of the long-term planner and conservationist. Are certain traditions ready for an eco-friendly upgrade? Save that wrapping paper and recycle what can't be salvaged — and if you overdid it, vow to lower your footprint next year. This cosmic confab reminds us to cherish things that are more eternal than ephemeral, like the bonds we share with the people in our family and our romantic partners. Yup, stargazers, with a little extra attention paid to the folks who matter most, Christmas 2017 could turn into a full-on lovefest.