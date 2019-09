Can The Weinstein Co. Be Saved? The Women Putting Their Money On It

Certainly there are those who have argued that it has to be neither; that the crimes of the Weinstein Company are too big to ever be repurposed into anything good. As ground zero for the #MeToo movement, the company is the most egregious violator of women in the news and a symbol for all that is wrong for women in Hollywood. “My perspective is there are so many women out there trying to start companies, raising money, trying to make movies,” says Melissa Silverstein, founder and publisher of Women and Hollywood , who has been public about her frustration with women’s uphill climb in the film industry. “I don't understand why people feel like they need to let the assets of this shithole redeem anything. Why not start a new women’s studio? The ashes of this place, I wouldn’t touch.”