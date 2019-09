In her new movie, Molly's Game, out next week, Jessica Chastain plays a former skier who runs high-stakes poker games, a woman making her way in a very male-dominated crime world. The sexism there is a little more extreme than what actresses experience in Hollywood, but Chastain has been outspoken about the progress her industry still needs to make in treating women as equals. Particularly when it comes to the sexual harassment uncovered in the #MeToo movement, the actress says it's about time for more men to step up and do better.