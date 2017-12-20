MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Will Help Ring In The New Year In Times Square

Tarana Burke, the creator of the Me Too movement, will be pressing the button to kick off the Times Square New Years countdown this year.
In a press release on Monday, Burke said:
"I am delighted to be participating in this momentous occasion. I think it's fitting to honor the Me Too movement as we close a historic year and set our intentions for 2018."
She continued:
"With the new year comes new momentum to fuel this work and we won't stop anytime soon."
Burke has been an instrumental voice in the movement to end sexual harassment and assault. What began with a hashtag on social media has turned into a full blown movement.
Not only has it become one of the most powerful social activism hashtags, there have been marches and protests across the country speaking out against the complicit culture that allows for powerful men to continue to get away with harassing and assaulting both women and men. Alyssa Milano has been a vocal and avid supporter of the movement and is credited with helping the hashtag go viral earlier this year.
While most people would have just begun hearing about #MeToo and the associated movement, it began for Burke over 10 years ago.
"On one side, it's a bold declarative statement that 'I'm not ashamed' and 'I'm not alone.' On the other side, it's a statement from survivor to survivor that says 'I see you, I hear you, I understand you and I'm here for you or I get it,'" Burke told CNN in an interview.
For the countless people that have experienced sexual harassment and assault, Burke's concise hashtag has started a necessary and life changing dialogue. The symbolism of ending 2017 and starting 2018 by honouring this moment in history is a powerful statement.
Here's hoping this marks the start to a better and brighter new year.
