What Beyoncé's Natural Hair Really Looks Like

"Sometimes women make choices, and Black women are not the only ones who wear wigs and weaves and pieces — remember that," he said. "And underneath wigs and weaves, Black women have some of the most beautiful, curly hair. It's a choice women make — and that's the choice a Black woman makes, to wear wigs or weaves, if she wants to. Ain't nothing wrong with it. So, the myth about Black women not having hair? Y'all think again, 'cause they have some of the most beautiful, textured hair. Recognise."