What Beyoncé's Natural Hair Really Looks Like

When you're one of the most idolised and talked about celebrities on earth, people want to know everything about you, from what you eat and drink to your daily routine and what you look like before the glam squad arrives. This is especially true for Beyoncé.
But just when the BeyHive thinks they've managed to trace her footsteps, she (somehow) manages to throw everyone off in the eleventh hour. Granted, we're talking about the goddess who once dropped a surprise album in the dead of night four years ago and stopped the world with her pregnancy announcement in February. Bey kept up that same momentum when she emerged from the shadows at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony to present Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, shocking fans with her arrival... and her hairstyle: a dark blonde, voluminous, textured half-up ponytail.
In an Instagram, Bey's longtime hairstylist Neal Farinah confirmed that she was wearing her naturally curly hair, something that the Hive was a little torn about. On one hand, everyone knows that Beyoncé is known to rock (and snatch) a good wig. But on the other, it's perfectly feasible for her hair to have grown out since her 2013 pixie cut. The debates continued until Farinah seemingly addressed the controversy in a video on his page.
"Sometimes women make choices, and Black women are not the only ones who wear wigs and weaves and pieces — remember that," he said. "And underneath wigs and weaves, Black women have some of the most beautiful, curly hair. It's a choice women make — and that's the choice a Black woman makes, to wear wigs or weaves, if she wants to. Ain't nothing wrong with it. So, the myth about Black women not having hair? Y'all think again, 'cause they have some of the most beautiful, textured hair. Recognise."
We've reached out to Farinah to get more details on Beyoncé's true texture. But in the meantime, take a look at how her hair has grown out over the years, ahead.