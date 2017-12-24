Quay Dash Is Your New Favourite Rapper

Quay was born in Alabama in 1992 but moved to the Bronx with her parents as a toddler. She moved around New York City growing up – “I’m from the Bronx but also everywhere in New York, up and down New York City”. She spent time in foster homes, where she first started writing in journals, an exercise in putting her feelings to paper. Writing rap lyrics didn’t come 'til later, however, around the age of 18 or 19, when she also came out as trans. “Those years were very foggy for me, mentally and physically,” she says now – but explains that the two events were related, rap a way of articulating what was going on, as well as a form of empowerment.