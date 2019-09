All SAG Awards Will Be Presented By Women This Year

The nominations, which were announced on Wednesday , were presented by Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash. The SAG Awards will also have their first-ever host, Kristen Bell. "Culturally there’s always been a conversation about equality ," Bell said in an interview with The New York Times. "Now there’s some mega-spotlights on this conversation and, dare I say, some pyrotechnics in the background." She continued, "I’m not the first female host. I’m the first host. The fact that a female was chosen to be the first one means my genitals become irrelevant."