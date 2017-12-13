There' in this movie. What were some of the hardest scenes for you to film, Margot?

Margot: "Logistically, shooting those scenes, that's fine, it's a mechanical thing. Emotionally, it's different. Honestly doing those scenes with Allison or with Sebastian Stan [who plays Jeff], it really comes down to your acting partner. But what struck me, there was a documentary made about Tonya when she was 15, way before she knew the media was going to scrutinise her every move, so she was very candid and vulnerable. She was talking about her home life, and she was saying very candidly to the camera 'My mum hits me and she beats me and she's an alcoholic.' She was saying it just like that. Just desensitised to it at 15. That struck me as an important element of this abusive cycle that she went through as a child and into her marriage that she just accepted because it was so habitual. Craig had the great idea of having her break the fourth wall in those moments so you could see her emotionally disconnect from what was happening to her physically at the time, so you got the idea of how repetitive these sorts of abusive relationships can be. And I think speaking directly to the audience in those moments makes it a little easier for the audience to be like, okay I can keep watching, on some level I think she's fine, and I'm watching a movie. I think that was an important way to do it. But Craig said you can't shy away from the violence, because doing that would be an incredible disservice to anyone who has suffered violence. It was something we paid particular attention to."