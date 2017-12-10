Story from Music

Camila Cabello Had A Wardrobe Malfunction & Called Herself Out For It

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Performing as a solo act at Jingle Ball, on a bill that includes Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, takes a certain amount of showmanship and confidence. Performing seamlessly after you've split your pants? That is the next level professionalism that Camila Cabello demonstrated on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. What makes her even more endearing, though, is the fact that she was the one to make fun of herself for it afterward.
"One of my fave things to do is rip my pants on stage mid-squat on stage at Madison square guarden [sic]," Cabello tweeted Saturday.
Those words alone provided a good visual, but then a fan also provided photographic evidence. This is not a tiny hole in the dazzling sequinned pants. There's a whole portion missing from the lower part of her butt.
Thankfully she seems to have been wearing an undergarment that looks like bike-shorts, so there was no danger of revealing anything much to the MSG audience.
The former Fifth Harmony singer responded to the fan's tweet with fuel for a new meme: "i felt like spongebob in that one episode. had to hit the dance moves tho."
Fans were quick to provide that visual too.
Then, to cap it off, Cabello shared one more photo of herself in the squat that may have made this all possible, writing, "me trying to look chill trying to cover up the fact that my pants just ripped mid squat at Madison square garden."
Someone in her wardrobe department either needs to be fired or to get a raise for not thinking Cabello would need something a little stretchier for her choreography. We can't decide which.
